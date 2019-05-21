Services
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
(952) 447-2633
Richard "Dick" Green

Richard "Dick" Green

Prior Lake - Richard "Dick" Green, age 77, of Prior Lake, passed on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at United Hospital, St. Paul, MN. He formerly worked at St Cloud Truck Sales.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 24 at 11 am, with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 am, at St Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake.

Forever loved and missed by wife, Charlotte; children, Kelly (Nathan) Brytowski, Eric (Katherine) Green, Joe (Jodi) Green; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sisters, Sally (Wayne) Gottwalt, Patricia (Dave) Skelton; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Clarence and Laura and sister, Janet (Chuck) Kenning.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation www.ballardsunderfuneral.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019
