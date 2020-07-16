1/1
Richard H. Kloeppner
Richard H. Kloeppner

Clearwater - Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta for Richard H. Kloeppner, age 89, of Clearwater who died July 16, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Help of Christians, St. Augusta with entombment in the parish Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Richard was born August 24, 1930 to George and Margaret (Silvernagel) Kloeppner in Lynden Township. He married Marion (Kieke) Kloeppner August 22, 1957 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta. Richard was a custodian at St. Cloud State University and he worked there for 27 years and retired in 1992. He was born on the family farm where he lived and farmed all of his life. Richard enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards, especially his favorite game, Fox. He played baseball back in his day for the St. Augusta Gussies. He remained a Gussies fan and also cheered for the Minnesota Twins. Most of all, Richard was a #1 fan of his children and grandchildren when they played sports.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marion of Clearwater; children, Susan (Bruce) Yotter of Annandale, Diane Kloeppner of Fridley, David (Barbara) of Clearwater, John (Vicky) of Buhler, KS, Leroy (Jennifer) of Jenison, MI, Rick (Christine) of Dayton, Amy (Mark) Wolters of Becker, Lisa (Paul) Gooch of Cottage Grove; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and three more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alvera Gohmann, Adeline "Pat" Ruehle and Edna Kieke.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
