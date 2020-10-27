1/1
Richard "Rich" Hiltner
1932 - 2020
Richard "Rich" Hiltner

Melrose - Richard B. "Rich" Hiltner, age 88 of Melrose, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A private family service will be held with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.

A public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Richard Bernard Hiltner was born April 13, 1932 in Melrose, Minnesota to George and Agnes (Bussmann) Hiltner. On October 12, 1954 he was united in marriage to Dolores Stadtherr at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Rich hauled freight for Al's Drayline and was a truck driver for Munson Feed Company before taking over the family farm east of Melrose.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose where he was president of the Usher's Club, Catholic United Financial, and served as president of the St. Bernard's Society. Rich served on the Board of Directors for the Melrose Co-Op Creamery, Land O' Lakes, and the New Munich Fire Insurance. Rich enjoyed visiting with his neighbors, family, and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores Hiltner of Melrose; children, Duane (Carol) Hiltner of Melrose, Teresa (Dick) Zwieg of Carlos, Audrey Hiltner of Melrose, Donald (Becky) Hiltner of Melrose, Carol (Pat) Middendorf of Grey Eagle, Paul (Deana) Hiltner of Melrose, Brian (Mary) Hiltner of Avon, and Patrick (Katy) Hiltner of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great-grandchildren.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norbert Hiltner; and sister, Bernadine Muellner.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
