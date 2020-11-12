Richard John VanBeck



Melrose - Richard "Dick" VanBeck, age 90 of Melrose, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Pine Haven, CentraCare Health System in Melrose, MN.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with internment in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Richard John VanBeck was born on January 8, 1930 to Anton and Louise (Osendorf) VanBeck in Elrosa, MN. He was united in marriage to Rose Marie Rolfzen on October 3, 1951 at St. Boniface Church in Melrose. He served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division from 1951-1953 achieving the rank of Corporal. He served a year of that time in Germany. Dick was the owner/operator of Melrose TV and then Melrose TV and Marine for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and VFW Post 7050 in Melrose. Dick was an active member of the community and enjoyed golfing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, bowling, snowmobiling, spending time with family & friends, and time at his lake cottage.



Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Mark) Rabinovitch of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Jake Rechsteiner of Honolulu, HI and Hannah (Justin) Bluse of Spooner, WI; great-granddaughter Ander Bluse; sister-in-law Marge Harry of Melrose, Mn and brother-in-law Robert Pierce of Hudson, WI.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rose (Rolfzen) VanBeck, in 2019; son, Dale VanBeck in 2000; infant granddaughter Katherine Rose Rechsteiner in 1978; parents Anton and Louise VanBeck; siblings Ervin VanBeck of Elrosa, MN, Rita VanBeck of Elrosa, MN, Bernadette Washenberger of St. Paul, MN, Lorraine Hinnenkamp of Melrose, MN, Martin VanBeck of St. Paul, MN, Rita Pierce of Hudson, WI and Robert VanBeck of Sauk Center, MN.









