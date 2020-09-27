1/1
Dr Richard K. Hansen
Dr Richard K Hansen

Dr. Richard K. Hansen passed away on September 16 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St Paul at the age of 69.

Dr. Hansen was professor of Music at St. Cloud State University, where he conducted the Wind Ensemble and taught courses in conducting and musicology. He established a conducting program at SCSU.

Dr. Hansen conducted university honor bands in Japan, Italy, Mexico, Russia, and throughout the United States. He presented at the Oxford University Round Table of Scholars in Oxford, England,

Dr. Hansen was inducted into the American Band Association. His book, The American Wind Band: A Cultural History, was released by GIA Publications of Chicago. Prior to teaching at SCSU he had the honor of teaching at Hawley High School (Mn)

Dr. Hansen is survived by his beloved family- wife Sheila, daughter Abigail Burris (Michael) and son, Zachary. Grandchildren are Gabriel and Amaya Burris.

Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorials can be sent to Save the Music Foundation. Dr Hansen was passionate about saving music in schools.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
