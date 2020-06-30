Richard (Dick) Kantor



Monticello, MN - Formerly of Big Lake, MN died on 6/27/2020 at the age of 83.



Richard was the son of Anna and William Kantor and stepson of Joseph Plohasz.



Richard grew up in Chicago, Ill and Swanville, MN. Richard married Alice Kuechle on 11/28/1959 and raised their family in Blaine, MN. Richard was employed by Murphy Motor Freight and Guidant Corporation until retirement in 1998. Richard enjoyed living on the lake, playing and listening to music (especially accordian and polka), a game of cards, lawn care and all sports (especially golf, bowling and the Vikings). Richard will be dearly missed by wife Alice, children: Rick (Jody) Kantor, Theresa Kantor, Anne (Carter) Bray, Pam (Allan) Olson and Paula (Brian) Gaeth. Richard is survived by 6 grandchildren: Matt (Amber), Nick, Harrison, Christian, Kylie and Tyler, 3 great-grandchildren: Weston, Sully and Tate, and sister, Elaine (John) Walker and sister in law Kappy Kantor. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, step father and brother (Robert). Thank you to Dr. Laudi with MN Oncology and St. Croix Hospice. Service to be held on 7/2/2020 at 10am at Mary of the Visitation, 12100 Sherburne Ave, Becker, MN. Covid precautions encouraged.









