Richard "Rick" Klaphake



Melrose - Richard R. "Rick" Klaphake, age 65 of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by his family after a short, but hard fought battle with Leukemia on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home on Big Birch Lake.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 7 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.



Richard Raymond Klaphake was born July 4, 1955 in Melrose, Minnesota to Gilbert and Marcella "Sally" (Uphoff) Klaphake. He was a life-long turkey farmer, joining his dad in business in 1972, before graduating from Melrose High School in 1973. That summer, Rick married Debra "Deb" Meyer on July 6th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Rick was part owner of Klaphake Feed Mill, R&L Turkeys, and Railside Turkey Farm. He was proud to be part of the Ag Industry.



Rick was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, where he served on the Parish Council and the Church Building Committee. He was a member of the Melrose Fire Department for 20 plus years, during his time he served as the Fire Chief. Rick also served on the Board of Directors and President of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.



Rick enjoyed golfing, hunting, vacationing with friends, watching the Vikings and Twins, and spending his time on Big Birch Lake. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Deb Klaphake of Melrose; children, Autum (Frank) Helmin of Melrose, Pete (Brenda) Klaphake of Melrose, and Karen (Aaron) Rieland of Avon; grandchildren, Jordan, Brady, and Adam Helmin, Abby, Wyatt, and Isaac Klaphake, and Grace, Audrey, and Charlie Rieland; sisters and brother, Diane (Mark) Frieler of Sauk Rapids, Laura (Mike) Meyer of Melrose, and Leon (Mary) Klaphake of Melrose.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Sally Klaphake.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Church Building Fund or St. Mary's School.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









