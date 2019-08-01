Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Richard L. Edelbrock

Richard L. Edelbrock Obituary
Richard L. Edelbrock

Saint Cloud, MN - Richard Leo Edelbrock, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Fr. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Richard was born August 25, 1926 in St. Cloud, MN to Louis and Frances (Barthle) Edelbrock. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Richard married Marian A. Zawacki on June 20, 1949 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. He was employed by NSP (XcelEnergy) for 35 years. Richard was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and St. Cloud VFW Post #428. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Marian Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; children, Richard J. (Bonnie) Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; Robert G. (Sandee) Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; Susan Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Waylon) Slattery, Wendy (Levi) Becker, Emily (Jason) Anderson, Heidi (Lane) Albrecht, Teresa (Eric) Stoup, Dan (Cassandra ) Edelbrock; and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and two brothers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 1, 2019
