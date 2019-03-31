Richard "Dick" L. Gillund



St. Cloud - Richard "Dick" Leonard Gillund, age 74, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud,



Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.



Dick was born January 29, 1945 in Fergus Falls, MN to Leonard and Eleanora (Braatz) Gillund. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School and Fergus Fall Community College. Dick served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. After his discharge he attended St. Cloud State University. Dick married Elaine Morgan on June 6, 1969 in Fergus Falls, MN. They later divorced. He was employed by the United States Postal Service. Dick was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. He loved all sports especially the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.



Survivors include his daughter Amanda (Jeremy Munson) Serna of Sartell, MN; brother and sisters, LuAnn (Jack) Olson; Meridel (Karmon) Christopherson; Patty (Tom) Lyrenmann; John (Patty Wilkinson) Gillund; former wife Elaine Gillund of St. Cloud, MN; four grandchildren Carter, Connor and Makayla Serna and Briella Munson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials are preferred to donor's choice.















Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 31, 2019