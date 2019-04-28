|
Richard "Dick" Legatt
Clear Lake - Died peacefully on April 6, 2019 while holding the hands of his loving family.
A Korean war veteran, he was born in St. Cloud, MN on May 22, 1931.
The last 30 years of his life were spent snow-birding from Clear Lake, MN to Apache Junction, AZ.
He is survived by his wife Marleen of 67 years. Children Mike (Karen), Dan and Janel Skipton, grandchildren Sean (Desiree) Skipton and Amanda (Joe) Craft. Great grand-daughter Aubrey Craft. Sisters Elaine and Betty Lou. Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother, father, sisters, brothers and great-granddaughter Olivia Joy Craft.
Private Interment Fort Snelling. Celebration of life will be held in Clear lake, MN this summer.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 28, 2019