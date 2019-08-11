|
|
Richard R. Hill
Sartell - A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Richard R. Hill, 85, of Sartell who passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. Sr. Maria Hill C.S.J. will officiate and public burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Ripley the same day. Visitation will begin after 10 AM.
Richard was born December 20, 1933 to Harry H. and Lillian (Knapp) Hill in Minneapolis, MN. He spent his summers at the cabin on Lake Latimer near Long Prairie, MN. He was a professor of theater at Rainy River Community College in International Falls, MN and then taught photo journalism at SCSU. Richard managed the KVSC, 88.1 FM Radio station on campus and was actively involved doing movie reviews with the "Man in the Box." Richard was brilliant and thoughtful with an introspective intellect and wit. He had a passion for teaching and was a talented actor. He retired from St. Cloud State University as Chair of the Mass Communication Department in 1999. After retirement, Richard did "Lincoln", a one man show at the Pioneer Theater with many other plays to follow. His last acting role was in "Laughing all the Way" playing Melchoir with his sidekick Gaspar. Richard married Sharon Rohling on August 3, 2000 at their home in St. Cloud. He enjoyed photography, telling epic sagas and music - he was always humming or singing. Richard was always there to help. He loved to share his positivity with his family. "Papa Dick," "Uncle Deek," darling Richard, will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rohling of Sartell; children, Thomas (Francesca) Hill of Winona, Robert (Jennefer) Hill of Pine River, Kenneth (Lisa) Hill of Sartell; step-children, Sara (Jason) Riesgraf of St. Michael, Charles (Allison) Klein of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren, Nicholas Hill, Bennett Hill, Steven Hill, Christopher Hill, Connor Riesgraf, Anya Riesgraf, Lily Riesgraf, Colton Klein, and Marlin Klein; siblings, Helen Hill of St. Paul, Sr. Maria Hill C.S.J. of Chicago, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; children Laura Hill, James Hill; and brother, John Hill.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Adult Day Health Care and staff at the VA Hospice for all their wonderful care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019