Richard "Rick" ThompsonCold Spring - Richard "Rick" Thompson, age 64, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. A private family funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN. A visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.Born on St. Patrick's Day, Rick was dubbed the "Norwegian Leprechaun." Rick was born on March 17, 1956 in Moorhead MN to Norma (Martinson) and Lowell Thompson. The family lived in Moorhead until 1964, moved to Dewitt, IA for one year before settling in Rochester, MN. Rick attended Rochester Mayo High School and was involved in basketball. He attended St. Cloud State University, completing his communication degree from Concordia University, St. Paul. Rick always considered himself a proud SCSU Huskie. In 1977, he married Debra Bernard in Chatfield, MN. During their marriage they had two sons, Benjamin and Adam.He worked for 30 years as a UPS delivery driver covering the Waite Park, St. Joseph, Avon and Cold Spring Area. In 1988, he met Melanie Ericson on his route. In 1992 they were married in Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar, MN. During their marriage they had two sons, Mitchell and Derek. He retired in 2008. In retirement, he enjoyed part-time jobs at Beeline Sports and Tiremaxx Service Center, St. Joseph.Rick loved the outdoors and being at the family cabin in Wisconsin, fishing and swimming. He loved working in the yard and fixing (or breaking) things. Rick also loved following Mitchell's musical career and Derek's basketball games.Survivors include his wife, Melanie; sons, Benjamin, Adam, Mitchell and Derek; 2 granddaughters, Cecilia Joyce-Thompson and Lily Engler; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Finn and his brother, Robert "Bob".He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl in 1970 and his brother, Bruce in 2018.He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN. Rick was also a member of the Cold Spring Lions Club and served as a Supervisor for Collegeville Township since 2015.Memorials are preferred to Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, MN.