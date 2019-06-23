|
Richard Thorpe Tressel
Edina - Richard Thorpe Tressel, of Edina, MN, formerly of Sauk Rapids, MN. Born in Mpls Dec. 27, 1938 passed away June 14, 2019 in Edina MN. Survived by brother, Henry A. (Carol) Tressel; sister, Margaret Ericson; niece and nephews, Peter Tressel (Randy), Sarah Tressel (Peter), Ann Kirn (Andy). The family is very thankful to the staff at York Gardens and Fairview Hospice Team. Memorial Service 11am Sat. June 29th with visitation beginning at 10am at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd. Edina. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Normandale Missions. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 23, 2019