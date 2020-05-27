Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Rita A. McKiernan


1925 - 2020
Rita A. McKiernan Obituary
Rita A. McKiernan

St. Cloud, MN - Rita Anna McKiernan, age 94, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Sanctuary, St. Cloud, MN.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rita was born June 11, 1925 in New Britain, CT to Joseph and Josephine (Binardo) Giorgini. She married John McKiernan on June 17, 1950 in New Britain, CT. After graduating from high school, Rita attended and graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She was employed as a registered nurse. Rita enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, traveling and camping.

Survivors include her husband, John McKiernan of Sartell, MN; sons, Joseph (Mary) McKiernan of Rice, MN; and James (Donna) McKiernan of Kalispell, MT; and two grandchildren, Michael and Carly McKiernan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rose Terry, and brother Harry Giorgini.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
