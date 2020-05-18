Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Rita Ann (Trutwin) Kampa

Rita Ann (Trutwin) Kampa Obituary
Rita Ann (Trutwin) Kampa

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Rita Ann (Trutwin) Kampa, age 95, who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd Care Center in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Rita was born June 13, 1924 in Royalton, Morrison County, MN to Francis & Frances (Marshik) Trutwin. She married Aloys Michael Kulzer on June 11, 1946 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Minnesota. They lived in Sauk Rapids and had six children. Rita married Raphael Kampa (Pat) on April 23, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Sauk Rapids and had four children. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Christian Mothers, and was a den mother.

Rita was a resilient woman who enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid sewer (wedding gowns), upholstress, and painter. She liked reading and playing Scrabble. Rita loved the outdoors including gardening, bird watching and traveling to visit her kids. She enjoyed cooking, especially desserts, and could whip up a pie in 10 minutes.

Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Frances (Marshik) Trutwin; husbands, Aloys Kulzer and Raphael Kampa; siblings, Raymund, Regina Brooks, Mary Parent, Josephine Kaeter, Claude, and Joseph Trutwin; and children, Glenn and Keith Kulzer. Survived by siblings, Theresa Silvernail, Victor and Francis Trutwin; children, Louise (Steve Wilson), Darwin (Marcia Schaefer), Miles (Becky England), and Wayne (Sue Zwick) Kulzer, Raphael (Kathy Wolter), Russ (Erin Guthrie), Robin (Phillip Bautch), and Rodney (Geri Fitzpatrick) Kampa; 30 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Community Moonlight Bay for all the wonderful care given to Rita.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020
