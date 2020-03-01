Services
Rita Blommel

Rita Blommel Obituary
Rita Blommel

Freeport - Rita C. Blommel, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church in Freeport. A rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m. Friday.

Survivors include her children, Ron (Marj) Blommel of Eagle Lake, Tom (Mary Kay) Blommel of Freeport, Gene (Marlene) Blommel of Freeport, Carol (Ron) Funk of Sauk Centre, and Brenda (Reinie) Gruber of Clear Lake, 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Joe Rueter; and sisters, Bernadette Ritter and Rosemary Ardoin.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Maurus Blommel on August 8, 2007; her parents; grandson, Darin Blommel; brothers, Julius and Ben Rueter; and sister, Juliana Hollermann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
