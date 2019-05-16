Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Boniface Church Narthex
Cold Spring, MN
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
St. Boniface Church Narthex
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
COLD SPRING - Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rita C. Lahr age 91, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the Calvary cemetery in St. Cloud, MN.

A Rosary for Rita will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a visitation from 1:00-1:45 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Rita was born on September 19, 1927 in New Prague, MN to William and Catherine (Gross) Bloms. She married Leander J. Lahr on October 8, 1949. They were blessed with 8 children. She was a homemaker, a part time switchboard operator and assisted her husband in managing their bar, Lahr's Chuckwagon. They lived on a hobby farm in St. Cloud until their retirement and then Leander built her dream home along the Sauk river in Cold Spring, MN. Rita enjoyed fishing, sewing, crafting, garage sales, playing cards and traveling. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lahr, Patty Lahr, Betty Lolli, Lee (Lisa), Anne Lahr (John Mihelich), Jeffrey (Janel), Jenny Lahr, Kathy (Clyde) Waninger; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leander J. Lahr; son-in-law, Charles Lolli; granddaughter, Mary Ann Waninger.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 16, 2019
