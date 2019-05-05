Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery Chapel,
Roseville, MN
Rita Dahlman

Burnsville - Dahlman, Rita (81) of Burnsville and recently of Richfield on January 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Margaret (Coombs) Dahlman. Survived by sister Pat, brothers Ron and Bob, nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends. Celebration of Life gathering on Wednesday, May 15, 11:00, Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to Best Friends (Salt Lake City, UT), the Wildcat Sanctuary (Sandstone, MN), or .



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
