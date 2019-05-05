|
|
Rita Dahlman
Burnsville - Dahlman, Rita (81) of Burnsville and recently of Richfield on January 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Margaret (Coombs) Dahlman. Survived by sister Pat, brothers Ron and Bob, nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends. Celebration of Life gathering on Wednesday, May 15, 11:00, Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to Best Friends (Salt Lake City, UT), the Wildcat Sanctuary (Sandstone, MN), or .
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019