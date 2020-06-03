Rita E. Niehaus



Melrose - Rita E. Niehaus, age 94 of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



Rita Elizabeth Kerfeld was born July 1, 1925 in Freeport, Minnesota to Henry and Anna (Koetter) Kerfeld. Rita grew up on the family farm near Freeport. She was united in marriage to Albert "Albie" Niehaus on June 15, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Rita helped Albie on their dairy farm until their retirement. In her younger years, Rita loved dancing to old time music and after retirement, she enjoyed spending time in her garden.



She was an active member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose.



Survivors include her daughters, Judine Beuning and her husband, James of Albany, Teresa Kaschmitter and her husband, John of Paynesville, and Margo Niehaus (Curt Geris) of Alexandria; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Albie" Niehaus on April 14, 2004; parents; sisters, Adella Blommel, Elenore Herzog, Marie Eiynck,and Olivia Eiynck; and brothers, Lawrence, Hubert, and Raymond Kerfeld.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









