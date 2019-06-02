Resources
Rita J. (nee Justin) Cicharz

Richfield - Age 85 of Richfield passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Rita was born in St. Cloud, MN. one of 14 children and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married George Cicharz and they had 6 children. She enjoyed family gatherings, fishing and was an avid card player with anyone willing to lose their money. She is survived by her children, Mike (Pam), Mary Kay (Gary) Walch, Rick (Pat), Patti (Jeff) Eckhoff, Jeannie (Dennis) Berg, Dan; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 9 brothers and sisters. Our thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 9, 3pm, with visitation beginning 1pm all at:

www.Washburn-McReaavy.com

Werness Brothers 952-884-8145

2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 2, 2019
