Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Rita J. Proell


1932 - 2019
Rita J. Proell Obituary
Rita J. Proell

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita J. Proell, age 87, of St. Cloud who passed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rita was born on August 5, 1932 to John and Juliana (Juenemann) Benson in St. Cloud. She married Vernon John Proell on January 9, 1948. Together they raised seven children. Rita enjoyed reading books, writing letters and writing jokes. She would take road trips when possible and loved seeing the country side. Rita appreciated spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Rita is survived by her children, Vicki (David) Baston, Cindy (Ken) Christen, Tim Proell, Marc Proell all of St. Cloud; sister, Lucille Hetherington; grandchildren, Christine (Kris) Olson, Cady (Eric) Asch, Carrie Haekenkamp, Corrie, Shawn, Todd, Courtney, Kyle, Kelly, Christopher, Chanel Proell; great grandchildren, Brittney, Jay, Ryder, Scarlett, Macey, Aubree, Melena, Lincoln, Kirin, and Valen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon (1999); sons, Mike and Randy; daughter, Julie Proell; great granddaughter, Lillian Olson; siblings, Clemens Benson, John Benson, Mildred Busam, Rosemary Binsfeld and Ernest Benson.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com





Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 22, 2019
