Services
Immaculate Conception Church
130 1st Ave NE
Rice, MN 56367
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Jedlicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Jedlicki


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Jedlicki Obituary
Rita Jedlicki

Rice - Rita Jedlicki, age 96 of Rice, passed away August 30, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rice. Rev. Tom Becker will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rita Jedlicki was born March 30, 1923 in rural Rice to Frank and Stella (Lentner) Stellmach. She married Adam Jedlicki on December 31, 1945 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple lived near Little Rock Lake all of their married lives.

She is survived by her daughters: Laurel Williams; Nancy (Ron) Fleck; Joel (LeRoy) Gapinski, daughter-in-law, Darlene Jedlicki and son-in-law, Clayton Hellickson, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Adam, son, James Jedlicki and son-in-law, Bruce Williams and grandchildren; Jamie Hellickson and Raeann Hellickson.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.