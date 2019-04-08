Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Condon


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita M. Condon Obituary
Rita M. Condon

St. Cloud - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita M. Condon, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rita was born on March 19, 1930 to Anthony and Rose (Kloskowski) Weihs in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She attended the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. Following graduation, she was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital where she worked as a Registered Nurse and Administrative Nursing Supervisor, until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Marvin A. Condon on September 24, 1966 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Rita was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her Dachsunds and appreciating her rose gardens.

She is survived by her children, Christine Condon, of St. Cloud, Charles (Allison), of River Falls, WI and Douglas (Jenny), of Burnsville; grandchildren, Corbin and Amelia; brother, Gilbert Weihs, of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marvin on March 31, 1993; and sister-in-law, Romana "Bunny" Weihs.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now