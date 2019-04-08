Rita M. Condon



St. Cloud - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita M. Condon, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Rita was born on March 19, 1930 to Anthony and Rose (Kloskowski) Weihs in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She attended the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. Following graduation, she was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital where she worked as a Registered Nurse and Administrative Nursing Supervisor, until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Marvin A. Condon on September 24, 1966 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church.



Rita was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her Dachsunds and appreciating her rose gardens.



She is survived by her children, Christine Condon, of St. Cloud, Charles (Allison), of River Falls, WI and Douglas (Jenny), of Burnsville; grandchildren, Corbin and Amelia; brother, Gilbert Weihs, of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marvin on March 31, 1993; and sister-in-law, Romana "Bunny" Weihs.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary