Age 86 of Minnetonka, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov 28.
Rita Marie Sauer was born June 3, 1934 in Paynesville, MN to parents Henry and Anna Sauer. Rita attended Paynesville High School and graduated in 1955 from St. Cloud Nursing School. She married Larry Donlin of St. Cloud in 1956. Rita and Larry often joked about her father's initial reservations about her marrying an Irishman. It proved to be a very good match, lasting 61 years until Larry's passing in March 2017. Their life journey took them to residences in St. Cloud, Deephaven MN, Ft. Lauderdale FL, and then establishing deep roots in Minnetonka for 47 years. They also enjoyed winters at a home in Bonita Springs, FL. Rita began her career as a Registered Nurse and paused to focus full time raising their 3 children. She resumed her career in the 1970's as a school nurse in the Minnetonka district, although her favorite job was still mom and grandmother, known as "Grandy". Rita was preceded in death by husband Larry, parents Henry and Anna Sauer, siblings Phil and John Sauer and sister Kay Hollenhorst. Survived by children Tim (Kathy), Dave (Lorri) and Molly Goodyear (Tim), grandchildren Drew, Kevin, Colleen, Sean, Charlie, Jake, Riley Donlin and Jack, Ted and Annie Goodyear, and her loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial 11:30 AM Friday, Dec. 4 at Church of St. Therese, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd. Deephaven, with visitation one hour before Mass. A livestream of the service will be available at the church website: st-therese.org
Mass Livestream. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
