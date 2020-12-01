1/1
Rita M. Donlin
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. Donlin

Age 86 of Minnetonka, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov 28.

Rita Marie Sauer was born June 3, 1934 in Paynesville, MN to parents Henry and Anna Sauer. Rita attended Paynesville High School and graduated in 1955 from St. Cloud Nursing School. She married Larry Donlin of St. Cloud in 1956. Rita and Larry often joked about her father's initial reservations about her marrying an Irishman. It proved to be a very good match, lasting 61 years until Larry's passing in March 2017. Their life journey took them to residences in St. Cloud, Deephaven MN, Ft. Lauderdale FL, and then establishing deep roots in Minnetonka for 47 years. They also enjoyed winters at a home in Bonita Springs, FL. Rita began her career as a Registered Nurse and paused to focus full time raising their 3 children. She resumed her career in the 1970's as a school nurse in the Minnetonka district, although her favorite job was still mom and grandmother, known as "Grandy". Rita was preceded in death by husband Larry, parents Henry and Anna Sauer, siblings Phil and John Sauer and sister Kay Hollenhorst. Survived by children Tim (Kathy), Dave (Lorri) and Molly Goodyear (Tim), grandchildren Drew, Kevin, Colleen, Sean, Charlie, Jake, Riley Donlin and Jack, Ted and Annie Goodyear, and her loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial 11:30 AM Friday, Dec. 4 at Church of St. Therese, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd. Deephaven, with visitation one hour before Mass. A livestream of the service will be available at the church website: st-therese.org Mass Livestream. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org/donate

Huber Funeral & Cremation Services

Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595

www.huberfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Church of St. Therese
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Church of St. Therese
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
520 2nd Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
(952) 474-9595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huber Funeral Home Excelsior Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved