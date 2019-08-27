Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
103 Sartell St. W
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 259-0508
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space
Sartell, MN
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space
Sartell, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Rita M. Fasen, age 84 of Sartell. Our beloved mother succumbed after a courageous five-year fight with ALS on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Timothy Baltes and Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. St. Monica's Christian Women will pray at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the gathering space in Sartell.

Rita was born January 13, 1935 in Royalton, Minnesota to Alfred and Mary (Smieja) Schlitchting. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. Rita married Jerome N. Fasen on June 9, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. She was employed as an accountant by Kerber Accounting from 1970 until 1976. Rita was self-employed as a Tax Accountant until her retirement in 1992.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Monica's Christian Women and she volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the Food Shelf.

Rita enjoyed playing cards, craftwork and was a skilled seamstress.

She is survived by her children, Carol (David) Ellos of St. Cloud, Don (Grace) of Boise, Idaho and Joan (Bryan) Berg of Holdingford; four grandchildren, Scott, Rory, Madeline and Alex; brother, Raymond of Rice; and sister, Marlys Wells of Washburn, Wisconsin.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome on July 19, 2016; bother, Roger; and sister, Irene Burggraff.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the ALS Association.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 27, 2019
