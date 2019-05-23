Rita M. Nietfeld



Lake Henry - Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Rita M. Nietfeld age 81 of Lake Henry who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Paynesville Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Lake Henry. The Christian Women, Rosary Society, Catholic United Financial and Catholic Order of Foresters will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.



Rita was born on July 7, 1937 in the Lake Henry Community to Alfred and Julietta (Meyer) Lieser. She married Ray Nietfeld on June 16, 1958 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Together they farmed and raised their four children near Lake Henry. Rita was a lifelong member of St. Margaret's Parish, Christian Women, Rosary Society, Catholic United Financial and the Catholic Order of Foresters.



Rita enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, embroidery, setting up puzzles, fishing, watching the Minnesota Twins, mowing the lawn or just doing anything outdoors. She also liked the game of kickball with her children and grandchildren.



Rita was dedicated to her faith and was very active at St. Margaret's Parish her entire life. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.



Rita is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray; children, Steve (Claudette) of Lake Henry, Cindy (Tim) Schaefer of Paynesville, Brenda (Keith) Hommerding of Holdingford and Brian (Judy) of Paynesville; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eldred Lieser, Marlene Athmann, Julie Fischer, Leroy Lieser, Dellie Walz, Pat Schoenberg, Gary Lieser, Fred Lieser and Sharon Seiler.



Rita was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rosie Middendorf.



A special thank you to the staff at the Paynesville Hospital for the wonderful care given to Rita and her family during her stay.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 23, 2019