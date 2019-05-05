Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph, Mn - Rita Michelle Pomerenke, age 39, St. Joseph, MN, lost her battle with cancer Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Rita was born July 28, 1979 in Willmar, MN to Michael and Colleen (Hornick) Fischer. She was baptized and made profession of faith in the Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Rita graduated from MACCRAY High School in 1997 and Alexandria Technical College in 2000. Rita and Scott met in October 2000 and were married on May 19, 2007 in St. Cloud, MN. Together Rita and Scott own and operate Preferred Service and Repair of St. Cloud, MN.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Pomerenke of St. Joseph, MN; parents, Michael and Colleen Fischer of Clara City, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eric and Marlene Pomerenke of Parkers Prairie, MN; sisters-in-law, Kate (Sean) Holt of St. Cloud, MN; Jen Odegaard of Hoffman, MN; Deb (fiancé Brad Johnson) Thomas of Greenfield, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her dog, Spike.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
