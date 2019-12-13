|
|
Rita M. Wicker
Marty - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Church in Marty for Rita Wicker, age 85, who passed away Thursday at the Hilltop Health Care Center. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
A visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. The visitation will continue Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Rita was born January 25, 1934 to George and Mary (Rohe) Reller. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1952. Rita enjoyed working as a bookkeeper for Fandel's until she was united in marriage to Daniel Wicker on June 2, 1958. Together they raised 6 children. Rita spent many happy hours with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at Holy Cross School, crafting and was an avid card player. Rita was a great cook and was known for her delicious meals when feeding those who came to help with the farm.
Rita was an active member of Holy Cross Parish and the Christian Women. She was a strong advocate for the unborn and was involved in the local chapter of the Minnesota Citizens Concern for Life. She was the treasurer for them for many years.
Rita is survived by her children, Thomas (Kristine) of Crosby, Sharon (David) Scheeler of Clancy, MT, Jeanne (Tom) Pramann of Castlewood, SD, Judy (Charlie) Mueller of Pearl Lake, Brenda (Jeff) Reinhardt of Mahtomedi, John (Mary) of Pearl Lake; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ambrose Reller, Dorothy VanHeel, Gene Reller, sisters-in-law Ann Schulte, Alma Schulte, and brother-in-law Bob Elfering.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Wicker; sisters Rosie Elfering, Florence Roering and brothers Norbert and Justin Schulte.
The family would like to thank Hilltop Health Care Center, Watkins for their amazing care and compassion they showed to Rita this past year.
Memorials preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019