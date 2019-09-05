Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel Sartell
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Manor Chapel Sartell
St. Cloud - Not everyone is given a chance to grow old and Rita McNeal was lucky enough to live 95 years passing away September 1st. She is survived by sons Patrick (Ellie) and Randy (Theresa) McNeal and grandsons Brian (DeRae) McNeal, Kyle (Noel) McNeal, Ben Huro, and 2 great granddaughters. She loved the outdoors enjoying hiking, skiing, gardening, and dancing in addition to being a loving, caring mother and grandmother. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 Saturday, September 7 at Country Manor Chapel Sartell with visitation at 10:30. A special thanks to Country Manor staff and St. Croix Hospice. Though you're gone you left your footprints on our hearts.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 5, 2019
