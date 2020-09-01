1/1
Rita Osgood-Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Osgood-Klein

Sartell - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rita Osgood-Klein will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Church of St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 am. Interment will be at the Assumption Cemetery. Rita, age 91, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Edgewood of Sartell. She was born on December 19, 1928 in St. Cloud, the daughter of John and Hattie (Gallus) Salaski; she was a life-long resident of the St. Cloud area. Rita was also a long-time member of the Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Duane E. Osgood, with whom, she shared 27 years of dedication until Duane's passing in 1975. She later married Eugene Klein and they spent 18 years together until Eugene's passing in October of 2012. Rita is survived by her children, Duane W. (Rose) Osgood and Cynthia (Michael) Wenner; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane E. Osgood; second husband, Eugene Klein; parents, John and Hattie Salaski; two sons, Gerald Osgood and William 'Billy' Osgood; daughter, Teresa (Bud) Orton; siblings, Eugene Salaski and Bernice (Russell) Mitchell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Memorials are generally preferred.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved