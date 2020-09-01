Rita Osgood-KleinSartell - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rita Osgood-Klein will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Church of St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 am. Interment will be at the Assumption Cemetery. Rita, age 91, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Edgewood of Sartell. She was born on December 19, 1928 in St. Cloud, the daughter of John and Hattie (Gallus) Salaski; she was a life-long resident of the St. Cloud area. Rita was also a long-time member of the Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Duane E. Osgood, with whom, she shared 27 years of dedication until Duane's passing in 1975. She later married Eugene Klein and they spent 18 years together until Eugene's passing in October of 2012. Rita is survived by her children, Duane W. (Rose) Osgood and Cynthia (Michael) Wenner; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Duane E. Osgood; second husband, Eugene Klein; parents, John and Hattie Salaski; two sons, Gerald Osgood and William 'Billy' Osgood; daughter, Teresa (Bud) Orton; siblings, Eugene Salaski and Bernice (Russell) Mitchell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Memorials are generally preferred.