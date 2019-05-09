Rita R. Lehmeier



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita R. Lehmeier, age 85 of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Country Manor Rapid Recovery in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.



Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Rita was born May 13, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Lena (Luebesmeier) Orth. She married Joseph L. Lehmeier on October 13, 1949 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rita was a member of St. Anthony's Parish.



Rita is survived by her children, Jerry (LuAnn), Bob, Susan (Dan Johnson) Walters, Leroy (Luie) Lehmeier, and Mary (Kevin) Mohs all of the St. Cloud area; 13 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; children, Joseph, James, Patrick; grandson, Jamie; daughter-in-law, Eileen; brothers, Johnny, Ernie, Gilbert; sisters, Lorraine Stein and Shirley Davidson.



Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.



Rita's family would like to thank the Country Manor Rapid Recovery for their wonderful care.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 9, 2019