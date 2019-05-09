Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lehmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita R. Lehmeier


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita R. Lehmeier Obituary
Rita R. Lehmeier

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rita R. Lehmeier, age 85 of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Country Manor Rapid Recovery in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Rita was born May 13, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Lena (Luebesmeier) Orth. She married Joseph L. Lehmeier on October 13, 1949 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rita was a member of St. Anthony's Parish.

Rita is survived by her children, Jerry (LuAnn), Bob, Susan (Dan Johnson) Walters, Leroy (Luie) Lehmeier, and Mary (Kevin) Mohs all of the St. Cloud area; 13 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; children, Joseph, James, Patrick; grandson, Jamie; daughter-in-law, Eileen; brothers, Johnny, Ernie, Gilbert; sisters, Lorraine Stein and Shirley Davidson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Rita's family would like to thank the Country Manor Rapid Recovery for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now