|
|
Rita Zenzen
St. Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Mathilda Zenzen, age 89 of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud. Rita passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Benedict's Care Center of St. Cloud. There will be a visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Monday at the Church of St. Anthony before the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Rita was born on June 1, 1930, in Albany, MN, the daughter of John and Mary (Ebnet) Zeis. On October 23, 1948 she was united in marriage to Oswald "Ozzie" Zenzen in Holdingford, MN. Rita and Oswald shared over 60 years of devotion until Oswald's passing in 2009. Rita was a dedicated, hard-working seamstress at Stearns Manufacturing for 36 years; she was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished each moment with her family. Her children will always remember her homemade soup, as well as her Sunday chicken dinners. Rita will remain in the hearts of her children, Gary Zenzen of Blaine, Ronald Zenzen (Lynn Kilian) of St. Cloud, and Sharon Thompson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Christa, Janessa, Becky, Brian, and Megan; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Ervin, Donald, and Gerald Zeis; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oswald "Ozzie" Zenzen; parents, John and Mary Zeis; and brothers, Allen and Robert Zeis.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019