Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Community Home Chapel
Sauk Rapids, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Community Home Chapel
Sauk Rapids, MN
Robert A. "Bob" Libbesmeier Obituary
Robert "Bob" A. Libbesmeier

Sauk Rapids - Robert "Bob" A. Libbesmeier, age 85, Sauk Rapids, MN died Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by his family at Good Shepherd Community Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community Home Chapel, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel on Thursday. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born April 18, 1933 in St. Augusta to Tobias and Anna (Gross) Libbesmeier. He attended grade school at Holy Cross in Pearl Lake and graduated from Kimball High School in 1952. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. He married Dorothy (Gavanda) on May 9, 1959 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Bob worked in route sales for Bernick's Pepsi and Frito Lay. After retiring he worked part time at Daniel Funeral Home and as a Jury Attendant in the Stearns County Court.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, watching sports and playing baseball. His greatest joy was spending time on the family farm in Kimball, which he purchased in 1991.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Wayne Libbesmeier, Tina (Neil) Weihrauch, Tammy (Greg) Hausken; 2 grandchildren, Nathan and Allison; sisters, Lorraine Buerman, Elaine Robinson, Delores (Thomas) Betzer; brother, Herbert (Stella) Libbesmeier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy; brothers-in-law, Roger Robinson and Roman Buerman; sister, Mary Lou; brothers, Donald and Richard Libbesmeier.

Memorials are preferred to the .

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 18, 2019
