Robert "Bob" A. StoermannHoldingford -The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Robert "Bob" A. Stoermann, age 86 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM., Monday, July 6, at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Sunday and again after 9:30 AM Monday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. All Saints St. Mary parish prayers will be at 7:30 PM, Sunday, at the funeral home.Robert was born March 3, 1934 in Millwood Township to Gerhard and Katherine (Hoppe) Stoermann. He grew up in Millwood Township and married Sylvia Fink on August 23, 1956 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. The couple lived on the family farm in St. Rosa for a couple of years before moving to Holdingford. Robert was a heavy equipment operator for Martin Fruth Construction, retiring in 1998. He also worked for the Brenny Funeral Home and the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. After he retired from construction, he worked for the Holdingford schools, mowing grass and driving school bus. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary.Robert is survived by his children; Sharon Stanoch, Holdingford; Sandy Kierzek, St. Joseph; Tom Stoermann, Albany; Nancy Paggen, Holdingford; Steven (Terri) Stoermann, Holdingford; Julie (Steve) Notsch, St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren: Leann, Nick, Emily, Katelyn, Ben, Kayla, Drew, Grant, Brayden, Kyle, Audra, Greta, Taylor and Tanner. He is also survived by his sisters, Rose Pundsack, Melrose and Irene Pundsack, St. Cloud.He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sylvia in 2006, his sisters and brothers; Julitta Austing, Rogaria Austing, Bernard Stoermann, Boniface Stoermann, John Stoermann, Linus Stoermann, and one grandchild.