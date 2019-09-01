|
|
Robert A. Wiese
St. Paul - Robert A. Wiese, 95-year-old resident of Waite Park, MN, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Private services will be held.
Robert was born on December 15, 1923 in Burt, Iowa; the son of the late Emil and Emma Wiese.
On June 25, 1944, he married the love of his life, Marcella A. Iverson.
In December of 1944, Robert joined the Army and was Honorably Discharged in November, 1946 after serving in the Korean Conflict.
In 1949, he joined the Carpenters Local Union #1644 starting his career as a Finishing Carpenter and retired at the age of 60.
He will be remembered by everyone for his infectious smile that would light up every room he entered. His fierce love for his family will be missed and cherished deep in our hearts. We will love you forever.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella, of 75 years; Son, Robert A. Wiese, Jr.; Daughters, Judy Brinkman, Janet Knutson and Jackie Kiess; Grandchildren, Shelly (Matt) Helfenstein, Kimberly (Shawn) Cloutier, Patty (Brian) Breitbarth, Jodie (Jeremy) Frank, Nikki Kiess and Danny Kiess; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and one son-in-law.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 1, 2019