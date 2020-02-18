|
Robert (Bob) Alvord
St. Cloud - Robert Gerald Alvord, age 88, of St Cloud, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Sauk Rapids VFW in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. A short memorial service will take place at 2:00 and a lunch will be served.
Bob was born on April 22, 1931, in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, to Lillian (Gillis) Alvord and Frank Alvord. The family moved to St. Cloud and Bob attended and graduated from Cathedral school K-12. He was a Korean War veteran and worked at the Sartell papermill as a pipefitter for 42 years.
He married his loving wife, Betty (Hallberg) on April 29, 1961. They had two sons, Charlie and Mike. Bob raised his sons to love living on the river, hunting, fishing and spending summers at Lake Vermont with other family and friends. Bob and Betty cherished time with family and friends and always had an open door.
Bob is survived by his children Charlie (Deanna Egan) of Farwell, MN, Mike (Ann Pilarski) of St. Joseph, MN, Grandchildren Kelle (Owen) Minor, Jake Alvord, Anna (Jacob) Joy, Ben, Mitchell and Alex Alvord, Great grandchildren, Rhayna, Roslyn, Ruby and Reva Minor and Scott Joy. Brother, Brian Alvord and Sister-in-law, Ann Hallberg.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, parents, Frank and Lillian Alvord, his sister Elaine Ligerous and brother, John Alvord.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Quiet Oaks Hospice House at 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta, MN 56301.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020