Robert Andrew Weisbrich
- - Robert (Bob) Weisbrich died December 16, 2018 in the Kingman Emergency Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona, due to complications related to heart disease.
Bob was born on the Weisbrich family farm near Upsala, MN (near Pine Lake) on January 20, 1939. He would have been 80.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna Maria Weisbrich, two brothers and two sisters, Clarence Weisbrich, Big Lake, MN., Anthony (Tony) Weisbrich, Los Angeles, CA., Mary Anna Maki, Victorville, CA. and Irene Lee, Corcoran MN. Bob is survived by daughter, Peri Weisbrich, Seattle, WA. and his son, Matthew Weisbrich, Issaquah, WA.; two brothers, John Weisbrich, Las Vegas, NV, Richard Weisbrich, Rio Rancho, NM., and sister Cathy Weisbrich, Santa Clara, CA. After the death of his parents in 1947, the five youngest children (Irene, John, Cathy, Bob and Richard) were placed in the St. Cloud Childrens Home in St. Cloud, MN. When he was a teenager Bob was placed in a foster home on the Richard (RJ) Janski's dairy farm south of St. Augusta, MN. He finally had a feeling of family. He spent three years in the U.S. Marine Corp. After his discharge he went to work in the aerospace industry as a self-taught machinist. He worked in Washington and California. Upon his retirement, he traveled in his pickup/camper pulling a house trailer. In the winter he went to the deserts of the southwest and the summers to the mountains of the northwest. He was a little hard to keep track of.
Bob was cremated and in the spring, he will be interred in the Tahoma National Cemetery, Seattle, WA.
Rest in peace brother, we will meet again.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 7, 2019