1/
Robert Arlington Blaylock
Robert Arlington Blaylock

Robert Arlington Blaylock, 86, of St. Cloud Minnesota, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 15,1934, in Grenada, Mississippi, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Mr. Blaylock was a retired Quality Control Inspector for the Dial Corp. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud, MN. He was a former member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Cahokia, IL.

Psalms 37 - The steps of a righteous man are ordered by the LORD: and he delights in his way, perfectly describes the way Robert led his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma J. Blaylock, nee Gills; his parents, Hardy Benson and Myrtle Minnie, nee Brown, Blaylock; three brothers, Ruby, Billy and Ralph Blaylock; and four sisters, Flora Dudley, Dorothy Counts, Louise Counts, and Mary Elliott.

Surviving are his children, Robert "Arlen" (Theresa) Blaylock of Twin Falls, ID, Carla J. (Paul) Janssen of St. Cloud, MN, Mark B.(Tracey) Blaylock of Hannibal, MO, and Laura J. Blaylock of Lakeland, FL; three sisters, Emeline Payne of Potts Camp, MS, Pearl Rose Sparks of Memphis, TN and Joyce Maness of Memphis, TN; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.

Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 a private burial will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The care of Mr. Blaylock was entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
