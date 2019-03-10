Robert Backer



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Backer, age 62, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.



Family and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church in St. Cloud.



Robert was born on February 18, 1957 in St. Cloud to Albert and Virginia (Capser) Backer. He graduated St. Cloud Tech High School. Robert worked as a cook for the Persian Club, as well as volunteering for St. Anthony's Church and at Auto Performance in Waite Park. Robert was the proud caretaker of his aunt Emilda for over 30 years. He liked to say "She was the oldest in the family and he was the youngest in the family, and they made a good pair."



He enjoyed building futuristic model airplanes, collecting stone objects, and loved volunteer work.



He is survived by his siblings, Lawrence (Betty) Backer of Blue Ridge, TX, Roger (Janet) Backer of Water Valley, TX, Kathy (John) Adams, Mansfield TX David (Kathy) Backer of Arlington, TX; and a very large extended family.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and aunt, Emilda Lauer.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 10, 2019