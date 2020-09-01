1/1
Robert (Bob) Chirhart
Robert (Bob) Chirhart

Darwin - Robert (Bob) Chirhart, age 68, died suddenly at his home in Darwin, MN., on July 21, 2020. He was a 1970 graduate of Rocori High School in Cold Spring, MN, and served in the US Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents George & Eileen Chirhart, sister Jane (Gene) Kutzera, brothers-in-law Gene Kutzera and Les Heying, and special friend Kelly.

He is survived by brothers and sisters - Jim (Penny), Jean (Les) Heying, Don (Marlene), Doug (Gladys), Kathy, Kevin (Carol), several nieces and nephews, and his dog Iris.

Military services were held on August 28, 2020 at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
