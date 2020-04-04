|
|
Robert Christian Welle
Robert Christian Welle passed away peacefully at age 69 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at Brookdale Assisted Living in West St. Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanette Thielman Welle. He is survived by his children, Curran Murphy (Lisa), Emily (David Hewitt), Julia, and Thomas Welle, and his siblings, Karen Bellmont (Robert), Paul (Jackie), John (Kay), Margaret Sitzer (Tim), Patrick (Lori), and Peter Welle.
He had a career in commercial real estate and later tried his hand working as an actor and model. He loved baseball, supporting the Twins and traveling around the country every summer for decades to visit different ballparks. He was a fine athlete. He jogged, played softball and handball, and was a life-long skier. His ski trips with friends were some of the happiest times of his life. He worked on the ski patrol, skied the Alps, and had a stint as a ski bum in Colorado, staying in the Aspen apartment recently vacated by Hunter S. Thompson. He travelled extensively throughout Europe, visited the temples of Ankor Wat in Cambodia and journeyed by camel across the Moroccan desert.
Visitation was held Tuesday Mar. 3 at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave, St. Paul, MN from 5 - 7pm. His funeral mass was 11:00am, Wednesday, March 4 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Ave, St Paul. He was interred at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Hts., MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020