Robert D. "Rob" BaehmSartell - Memorial services celebrating the life of Robert D. "Rob" Baehm, 40, of Sartell will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rob passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.Rob was born on March 12, 1980 in Minot, North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota and Rob attended school in St. Cloud. He graduated from Tech High School in 1999 and obtained an Associate of Arts degree in Business Management. Rob was employed by Johnson Crushing Corporation.Rob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, camping, movies, operating heavy equipment and being with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, his generous nature and his beautiful smile.Rob is survived by his parents; Daniel Carter and Donna Gruenberg of Sartell; daughter, Aiyana; brothers, Shawn (Shelly) Gruenberg of Sartell and Chad (Hanna) Gruenberg of St. Cloud; niece, Mirra; nephews, Kian & Louis Robert; and many other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and aunts, Elaine Arcand, Margaret Munger and Annette Ruff.