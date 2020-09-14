1/1
Robert D. "Rob" Baehm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. "Rob" Baehm

Sartell - Memorial services celebrating the life of Robert D. "Rob" Baehm, 40, of Sartell will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rob passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Rob was born on March 12, 1980 in Minot, North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota and Rob attended school in St. Cloud. He graduated from Tech High School in 1999 and obtained an Associate of Arts degree in Business Management. Rob was employed by Johnson Crushing Corporation.

Rob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, camping, movies, operating heavy equipment and being with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, his generous nature and his beautiful smile.

Rob is survived by his parents; Daniel Carter and Donna Gruenberg of Sartell; daughter, Aiyana; brothers, Shawn (Shelly) Gruenberg of Sartell and Chad (Hanna) Gruenberg of St. Cloud; niece, Mirra; nephews, Kian & Louis Robert; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and aunts, Elaine Arcand, Margaret Munger and Annette Ruff.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved