Robert D. Thompson
Saint Cloud, MN - Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 noon at Daniel Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN for Robert Duane Thompson, age 61, who died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Greg Lieser will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN and also one hour prior to the services on Friday.
Mr. Thompson was born on January 24, 1958, the son of Lester E. and Marcella M. (Kostreba) Thompson in St. Cloud, MN. He attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1975. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was discharged after serving 16 years. He returned to St. Cloud, where he worked as a fork lift operator at Electrolux and Viking Coke.
Bob was an avid Green Bay Packer fan that loved living among the land of Viking fans. He was always good natured about the rivalry.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Bob is survived by his daughter Roberta Thompson of Vancouver, WA, granddaughter Isabella and grandson Shilo, eight brothers and sisters, Linda Hohlen, Rory (Suzanne) Thompson, Ellen (Tom) Woods, Sue (Duane) Nothnagel, Randy (Janelle) Thompson, Mardy (Duane) Dalbec, Joyce (Todd) Hart, Russ (Jeanette) Thompson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019