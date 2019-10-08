|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Fiedler
St. Stephen, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert E. "Bob" Fiedler, 79, of St. Stephen will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Church of St. Stephen in St. Stephen, Minnesota. Bob passed away at home on October 6, 2019 with his children providing hospice care. Please join the family for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church, with funeral service, burial with military honors and meal to follow.
Bob was born on March 18, 1940 in St. Cloud to the late Alfred and Florence (Justin) Fiedler. He graduated from Holdingford High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bob returned home and was united in marriage to Jeanette "Jenny" Vouk on September 2, 1961 at the Church of St. Stephen and lived all of his married life in the St. Stephen area. Bob was employed at DeZURIK for 54 years. He enjoyed serving on the Brockway Township Board for many years, golfing, spearing, gardening, poker group, polka dancing and above all spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his children, Kim (Mike) Gustin of Avon, Ron Fiedler of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Becky Fiedler (Craig Danzl) of St. Cloud, Dan (Nancy) Fiedler of Holdingford, Eric (Laurie) Fiedler of Lakeville, Clint Fiedler of St. Cloud; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rich (Lori) Fiedler of Patterson, CA and George (Mary Lou) Fiedler of Rice.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jenny on August 17, 2019.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019