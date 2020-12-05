1/1
Robert E. Kustelski
1947 - 2020
Robert E. Kustelski

St. Joseph - Robert E. Kustelski, 73 of St. Joseph & formerly of Plymouth passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bob was born on Oct. 28, 1947 in St. Paul. He married Colleen Finnegan on May 11, 1974 in Mankato. Bob worked for Toro for 31 years, living in Plymouth. He retired to their lake home in Paynesville in 2008, and to St. Joseph in 2018. Bob and Colleen enjoyed winters in Arizona for the last ten years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Colleen; faithful companion, Splotch; sister, Martha (Rog) Langer of WI; in-laws, Bridget (Bill) Yokley, Ellen (Pat) Poquette, Mike Finnegan, Sheila (Pete) Nottleson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edward & Martha; parents-in-law, Maurice & Dolores Finnegan; and beloved dogs, Boots and Sandy.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Tim Malling, St. Cloud Hospital Staff and CentraCare Plaza Therapy Staff.

"I love you more."




Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
