Robert E. Rosenbush
Robert E. Rosenbush

St. Cloud - Funeral services will be on Monday, October 26, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert Eugene Rosenbush, 75, who passed away on October 18, 2020. Father Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25 from 4 to 8 PM at the funeral home with Parish Prayers at 4:00. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Robert was born on June 27, 1945 in Amery, Wisconsin to Charles and Elizabeth (Bauer) Rosenbush. He married Evelyn Fox on February 18, 1967 in Minneapolis. Robert was a Navy Veteran serving 1964 -1968 in Vietnam on the US Water Canell and US Baker ships. Robert worked as an over the road trucker.

Robert is survived by his wife Evelyn, children; Billie Jo Kruize of St. Cloud, Bobbie Jo (Jonathan) Paumen Sr. of Becker and Bonnie Jo (Terry) Durgin of Becker; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Tom Rosenbush; sisters, Betty (Steve) Emerson and Sharon Norton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law; Lorraine and Leonard Fox, son-in-law Sgt. Kurt Kruize, grandson; Robert Paumen, brothers; John, Bill, Roy and Leo and his dog princess.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
