Robert (Bob) Eugene Landrigan
Park Rapids - On Friday, October 16th, 2020, Robert (Bob) Eugene Landrigan, age 77 from Park Rapids, MN, suddenly passed away on the way to do what he loved, hunting with family and friends. Bob was born on June 12, 1943 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Leona and Robert Landrigan. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in teaching from St. Cloud University. He also received a Graduate degree in Counseling at Northern State of Aberdeen, SD. Bob was a beloved science teacher and guidance counselor, helping children for 35 years.
Bob met Elaine Braun when both were teaching in Florida. They married in 1969. They have owned a cabin on Big Mantrap Lake since 1978 and retired there from teaching in St. Cloud.
In retirement, Bob blossomed as an artist and active member in the community, volunteering with Elaine at the Hubbard County Food Shelf. Bob never failed to find beauty in the people and nature that surrounded him. His delightful stories and benevolent personality shone through in every conversation he was a part of. He will be forever remembered in his magnificent pencil drawings and elegant carvings that he enjoyed sharing with friends and family. Bob truly got the most out of life by caring for everyone and everything around him.
Bob loved the men's fellowship group from Calvary Lutheran. He also loved farming country and loved driving across the prairies of the Dakotas.
Bob will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Elaine, and their children: Kimberly (Marshall) Stone of Lino Lakes, Brian (Tam) Landrigan of Hermantown, four grandchildren: Haily Landrigan, Owen Landrigan, McKenna Stone, and Addison Stone, two sisters: Mary (Gene) Helsene of Minnetonka, and Linda (Louis) Baldanza of Montvale, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. He will truly be missed.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2021 at Calvary Lutheran in Park Rapids, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated at the Hubbard County Food Shelf and the American Heart Association
.
Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com