|
|
Robert F. Ballmann
Waite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Friday December 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Bob Ballmann who died Saturday at his home in Waite Park. The Rev. Oswaldo Roche will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Bob was born November 4, 1935 in St. Cloud to Frank & Loretta (Schulte) Ballmann. His father Frank died when Bob was three months old, Anton Reller married Loretta and helped raise him. Bob married Mildred Becker on May 26, 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob worked at Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud for many years and later started Bob's Warehouse Foods, he owned and operated it for many years. He is a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park and a past member of the Eagles.
Bob enjoyed spending time bowling, watching television, playing horseshoes, playing cards and taking trips to the casino. He and Mildred liked to play cards and go dancing with neighborhood friends. They played Russian Roulette when they decided to put an underground swimming pool in for their family as neither of them could swim. Bob was a good soul, he always got along with everyone and had a lot of friends, most of all he was a great husband and dad.
Survivors include his wife Mildred of Waite Park; children, Leroy (Theresa) of St. Cloud; Debbie Buehler of St. Cloud; Lloyd (Lori) of St. Cloud; Lenny (Sheryl) of Sartell; Diane (Joel) Swanson of St. Stephen; Darlene LePree of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Jerry Reller, Carol Helmin and Kathleen Hall.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Herbert Reller, Madge Gott, Hildegard Doble, Bertha Peters, Theresa Schulte, Anthony Reller, Sister Gilles Reller, O.S.B., Mary Ann Franzen, Dolores Gangl, and Rita Feuker.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019