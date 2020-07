Robert 'Bob' FinnemanRice - A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Robert Allen Finneman, age 58, will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM on Tuesday, August 4 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. There will be a Prayer Service held at 7:00PM. Robert passed away early Wednesday morning, July 29 at his home in Rice. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home; masks will also be required for those in attendance at the funeral home.