Robert (Bob) George Hoye Jr.Saint Cloud - A Private Celebration of Life for Robert (Bob) George Hoye Jr. will be held Sunday, August 29, 2020. The service for Bob will be streamed on UTube "Live" at 11:00 AM, it will also be recorded. Please go to www.bethlehemlutheran.org/stream to watch.If you choose, preferred memorials are the Alzheimer's Association . or the donor's choice.